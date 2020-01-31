4.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Sivrice, Eastern Turkey - Kandilli Observatory Seismological Centre

A 4.0-magnitude quake hit Sivrice, a town in Turkey's eastern Elazig province, the Kandilli seismology centre in Istanbul said.
The quake occurred at a depth of 1.5 kilometres at 18:36 local time.
No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
#DEPREM— Kandilli Rasathanesi (@Kandilli_info) January 31, 2020
KAVAKKOY-SIVRICE (ELAZIG) https://t.co/7qHpCrC8Jr
31.01.2020, 18:36:12 TSİ
Büyüklük: 4.0
Derinlik: 1.5 km#Kandilli
This comes just days after a deadly 6.8-magnitude quake killed 41 people and injured over 1,000 in the same province.
All comments
Show new comments (0)