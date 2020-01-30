Register
18:03 GMT30 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel and Palestine flags

    Oslo Accords vs Trump's Vision: How US Mideast Plan Differs From Its Predecessors

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/101333/85/1013338544.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001301078181981-oslo-accords-vs-trumps-vision-how-us-mideast-plan-differs-from-its-predecessors/

    Last Sunday, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) warned that it reserves the right to withdraw from the Oslo agreements, which regulate relations between the Palestinian National Authority and Israel, if US President Donald Trump released his "deal of the century" peace plan.

    With President Donald Trump touting his recently rolled out Middle East peace plan as a "realistic two-state solution”, the Palestinians are not that optimistic about “the deal of the century”, focusing instead on the so-called Oslo Accords which they have already threatened to abandon.

    Here’s a glance at what the Oslo Accords are all about, in comparison with the Trump deal, also known as “Peace to Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinian and Israeli People”

    Borders-Related Issues

    The Trump plan ignores the principle of Israel’s pre-1967 borders which is in line with UN Security Council Resolution 242. The blueprint instead aims to allow “approximately 97% of Israelis in the West Bank [to be] … incorporated into contiguous Israeli territory, and approximately 97% of Palestinians in the West Bank [to be] … incorporated into contiguous Palestinian territory.”

    Under the Oslo Accords signed in the 1990s and also known as the Declaration of Principles, the issue of borders should have served as the starting point for the permanent status negotiations between the two sides that were expected during the five-year transitional period. However, the sides failed to agree on final borders following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in November 1995 and the election of Benjamin Netanyahu the following year.

    Israeli Settlements

    Israel's West Bank settlements would be recognised by the United States under the “Vision” plan.

    However, Israel would freeze the construction of new settlements on Palestinian territories for four years while Palestinian statehood is negotiated.

    The plan also stipulates transfer of Israeli territory along the southern border with Egypt to the Palestinians who could create a “high-tech” manufacturing zone as well as a residential and agricultural area there.

    The Oslo Accords saw  UN resolutions 242 and 338 as a starting point for negotiations, documents that specifically called for a return of Israel to the pre-1967 borders.

    Shortly before his death, Rabin said that he did not rule out major clusters of Jewish population in the West Bank being incorporated into Israel. According to him, the rest of the West Bank and all of Gaza should become an essential part of Palestinian territory, which he perceived as “less than a state”.

    Status of Jerusalem

    Under the Trump plan, Jerusalem would remain the undivided capital of Israel, while the eastern Jerusalem neighbourhoods located outside the West Bank security barrier should become the capital of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

    Jerusalem’s holy sites, such as Temple Mount, would be available to all, with Muslim authorities to continue to supervise the Al Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock.  

    As far as the Oslo Accords are concerned, they stipulated that the future of Jerusalem would be negotiated by both sides as a final-status issue.

    Security Items

    The Trump plan points out that the PNA would be “fully demilitarised” and that Hamas should be disarmed in Gaza. Israel would be responsible for the state’s external security, while Palestinian units would be tasked with dealing with “public order, law enforcement, counterterrorism … [and] border security”.

    Additionally, Israel would reserve the right to monitor border crossings in order “to confirm that no weapons, dual-use or other security-risk related items will be allowed to enter into the State of Palestine.”

    Under the Oslo Accords’ temporary arrangement, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C, which still remain given that no final agreement was signed in the 1990s.  

    Israel preserves full-fledged control of Area C, where most of the settler communities reside, while in Area A, the towns are nominally under full Palestinian control. In Area B, Palestinians take control of civilian affairs, with Israel responsible for security.

    Refugees

    The Vision plan declares that there will be no Palestinian “right of return,” and that no refugees will be absorbed into the State of Israel. The blueprint also singles out a US push to “endeavour to raise a fund to provide some compensation for Palestinian refugees,” also calling for a mechanism to compensate Israel for the money to absorb Jewish refugees from Muslim countries after its declaration of statehood on 14 May, 1948.

    Like the status of Jerusalem, a refugees-related issue proved to be another sensitive topic left by the Oslo Declaration of Principles left for future resolution which never saw the light of day.

    Even so, the Oslo Declaration of Principles is rightfully believed to be an important deal given that it envisaged Israel’s withdrawal from Jericho and Gaza, and eventually the West Bank, five years of limited autonomy for Palestinians in the areas, election of Palestinian Legislative Council within nine months and an establishment of a Palestinian police force.

    The Oslo Accords resulted in Israel's recognition of the PLO as a representative of the Palestinian people and a party to the peace negotiations, while the PLO, in turn, officially recognised Israel's right to exist peacefully and renounced the use violence to achieve its goals.

    Related:

    Americans' Support for Israel in Its Conflict With Palestine Dropped - Poll
    Netanyahu Plans to Form 'Greater Israel', Threatens Palestine - Democratic Front
    Mahmoud Abbas Rejects US Economic Plan for Israel-Palestine Conflict Settlement
    UN Chief Urges Israel, Palestine to Restore Two-State Solution Promise
    Tags:
    principle, borders, peace plan, Middle East, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse