Live Video: WHO Holds Meeting to Decide on Whether to Name China's Coronavirus 'Global Emergency'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) already held two meetings earlier this month but did not conclude that the Chinese coronavirus should be classified as a 'global emergency'.

The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee is meeting in Geneva to decide on whether the new coronavirus spreading from China poses a global threat.

This is the organisation’s third meeting in a week.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 20 other countries, including the US, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Nepal, France and Germany.

