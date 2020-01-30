Moscow Refutes Foreign Media Claims About Russia's Strikes on Idlib's Hospital, Bakery

"Reports by certain foreign media outlets about a bombing attack, allegedly conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft in the morning of January 30 on 'a hospital and a bakery' near the Ariha settlement on the southern outskirt of the Syrian town of Idlib, are an information provocation. The Russian aviation has not implemented any combat assignment in this area of Syria," the Russian Defence Ministry said.
Foreign media reports, released earlier in the day, claim that 10 civilians were killed in the attack.
