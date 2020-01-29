Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal at White House - Video

The new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will replace the North American Trade Agreement that came into force in 1994.

US President Donald Trump is signing the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) at the White House.

The new deal is going to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The USMCA was negotiated and agreed by US President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in autumn 2018.

The US and Mexican legislatures ratified the bill last year, while Canada is yet to complete the ratification process that was hindered by some criticism from opposition parties.

