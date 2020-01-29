Register
16:06 GMT29 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron visits a workshop at the Orleans – Bricy Air Base 123 in Boulay-les-Barres near Orleans, France, January 16, 2020.

    France's Macron Accuses Erdogan of Failing to 'Keep His Word' on Libya

    © REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
    World
    Get short URL
    8513
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107806/63/1078066359.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001291078172653-frances-macron-accuses-erdogan-of-failing-to-keep-his-word-on-libya/

    France has been a major critic of Ankara's move to deploy troops to Libya in recent weeks, calling for "the greatest restraint" to avoid escalating the decade-old conflict.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has accused his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of failing to fulfil his obligations regarding Libya.

    "In recent days, we have seen Turkish ships accompanying Syrian mercenaries arriving on Libyan soil," the president said Wednesday after receiving Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paris, his remarks cited by AFP.

    "This is a clear violation of what President Erdogan pledged to do at the Berlin conference; it is failure to keep his word," Macron said.

    Berlin and Moscow Conferences on Inter-Libyan Peace

    Earlier this month, officials from Turkey, Egypt, Russia, the United States, the European Union and the African Union met in Berlin, Germany to discuss the long-running civil war in Libya, urging both the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives backed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army to freeze hostilities and start peace talks. Participants called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on any party which violates the ceasefire arrangements.

    Haftar reportedly refused to sign the ceasefire agreement and left without warning. Earlier, the Moscow talks on intra-Libyan peace, in which officials from Russia and Turkey took part, similarly failed to produce an agreement.

    The Libya summit in Berlin, Germany
    © REUTERS / Kay Nietfeld
    The Libya summit in Berlin, Germany

    Another round of Libyan crisis settlement talks is expected to occur in Berlin next month.

    Haftar's Libyan National Army has been carrying out an offensive to seize Tripoli since last April, but with limited success. In mid-January, the Turkish government announced that it would be deploying troops to support the GNA government in accordance with a treaty on military cooperation. The Tobruk-based government blasted what it called Turkey's attempt to "intervene in Libya's domestic affairs," and vowed to continue its "war against terrorism and extremism...until all armed groups are expelled and the entire country of Libya has been liberated."

    Central security support force carry weapons during the security deployment in the Tajura neighborhood, east of Tripoli, Libya January 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / ISMAIL ZITOUNY
    Central security support force carry weapons during the security deployment in the Tajura neighborhood, east of Tripoli, Libya January 14, 2020

    A unit of Turkish special forces arrived in Tripoli on January 17. Since then, regional and international media have reported that Turkey has engaged in the transfer of mercenary fighters out of Syria to Libya using its naval resources.

    Libya's Long-Running Civil War

    Once one of the wealthiest and highest-developed countries in Africa and the Middle East, Libya degenerated into a civil war in 2011 when militants inspired by the so-called 'Arab Spring' series of regional protests took up arms against long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Supported by NATO air power, the militants eventually defeated and executed Gaddafi, multiple members of his family and members of the government. The country has been a failed state rife with competing militias, criminal gangs and terrorist groups, and a major source of illegal immigration to Europe ever since.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse