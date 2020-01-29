Trump's Mideast Plan Has Merit of Providing Two-State Solution - UK PM Johnson

On 28 January, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan during a joint press statement with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Trump's Mideast peace plan has the merit of providing a two-state solution, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"No peace plan is perfect but this has the merit of a two-state solution, it is a two-state solution, it would ensure that Jerusalem is both the capital of Israel and of the Palestinian people," Johnson said during a question and answer session in parliament.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump presented his Mideast peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan offers a two-state solution with Jerusalem to remain Israel's "undivided" capital and the Palestinian capital to "include areas of East Jerusalem."

© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS U.S. President Donald Trump departs after delivering joint remarks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020.

According to the plan, Israel would be allowed to annex 40 per cent of the West Bank, while Palestinians would have some territories in the Negev desert. It also says that Palestinians will be able to have an independent state within four years if they disarm the Hamas militant group and demilitarise Gaza.

Trump also promised $50 billion and regular help to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The latter, as expected, rejected the plan during a press conference in Ramallah. Mr Abbas called Trump's deal a "conspiracy" and added that Jerusalem was not for sale.