US Military Reportedly Recovers Remains From Its Afghanistan Plane Crash

Earlier, the US military confirmed that an E-11A military aircraft crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province.

The US has recovered the remains of people killed when a US military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan earlier this week, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed US defence official.

The military was in the process of identifying the remains, the agency added, quoting the official.

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the report.

On Monday, the Taliban* claimed that a US spy plane had crashed in the province of Ghazni. According to Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, all of the passengers on board the plane, including several senior CIA officers, were killed in the crash.

Colonel Sonny Leggett, representing the US military, tweeted on Monday that a US Bombardier E-11A crashed, and said that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

A U.S. Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) January 27, 2020

​*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.