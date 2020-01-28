5.1- Magnitude Quake Reported in Turkish Provinces of Manisa and Izmir

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 2 km 99 km to the north-east of Izmir.

A 5.1 - magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's provinces of Manisa and Izmir, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul reported.

According to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency​ (AFAD), the quake's magnitude stood at 4.8 on the Richter scale.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that, according to preliminary information, no casualties or damage were reported in the quake-hit area.

This comes days after a 6.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey's Elazig province, claiming the lives of 41 people and injuring more than 1,000.