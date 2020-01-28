5.1- Magnitude Quake Reported in Turkish Provinces of Manisa and Izmir

A 5.1 - magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's provinces of Manisa and Izmir, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul reported.
#DEPREM— Kandilli Rasathanesi (@Kandilli_info) January 28, 2020
KIRKAGAC-MANISA https://t.co/fC0BUR1QHW
28.01.2020, 14:26:13 TSİ
Büyüklük: 5.1
Derinlik: 11.8 km#Kandilli
According to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the quake's magnitude stood at 4.8 on the Richter scale.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that, according to preliminary information, no casualties or damage were reported in the quake-hit area.
This comes days after a 6.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey's Elazig province, claiming the lives of 41 people and injuring more than 1,000.
