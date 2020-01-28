WHO Includes Russian Research Centre in European Labs Registry for Coronavirus Diagnostics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has included the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor's) research centre in the European laboratories registry to assist in the diagnosis of a new coronavirus, the organization said.

The WHO has added Rospotrebnadzor's State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology, Vector, which has developed two test systems for coronavirus diagnosis.

The organization added that countries in need of appropriate diagnostics would be able to contact Vector, where, using high-precision equipment, specialists would conduct the required tests to identify the virus in a timely manner.

Earlier in the day, the WHO changed the global risk degree of the deadly coronavirus from "moderate" to "high," as the total number of 2019-nCoV confirmed cases globally as of this past Sunday has reached 2,014, including 1,985 in China.

Additionally, of 29 people who tested positive in other countries, 26 had a travel history in China, specifically in Wuhan city, where the new strain is believed to have originated.

According to the latest official data provided by the Chinese internet portal of medical information Dingxiangyuan, the number of infected people had risen to 2,840. Chinese media have reported 100 lethal cases.