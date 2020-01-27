'Reconsider Travel': US Raises Alert for Americans Heading to China

Following news of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the US State Department issued new travel advisories for Americans wishing to visit the People's Republic. Beijing has imposed internal travel restrictions, especially in Hubei Province where the virus originated.

"Reconsider travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China," the Monday statement issued by the US State Department reads, noting the travel advisory increase to Level 3, but to Level 4 for Hubei, saying flatly "do not travel to Hubei province."

"A novel (new) coronavirus is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness that began in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. This outbreak began in early December 2019 and continues to grow. Chinese health officials have reported thousands of cases throughout China," the notice continues.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a similar travel advisory, noting that travelers should "avoid all nonessential travel to Hubei."

The State Department further advises that if one must travel to China, they should avoid contact with sick people, animals alive or dead, animal markets, and products that come from animals, such as uncooked meat.

"Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available," the notice continues. "Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease."

More than 2,700 cases have been confirmed since the disease broke out in Wuhan late last year, with at least 80 dead, according to China’s National Health Commission. Sufferers of the virus have been found in several other countries, including France, the United States, and Australia, with suspected cases in several other countries. This coronavirus comes from the same family of viruses as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which also broke out in China in 2002, killing 774 people in 14 countries.