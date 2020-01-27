Google Users Report Tech Giant’s Services Down in Parts of US, Europe

Being one of the world’s largest tech companies, Google offers its customers e-mail services, a video hosting platform, a maps service, as well as an information storage service.

Google users in vast swathes of the US and in some European countries on Monday reported an outage of the tech giant’s services, such as Google Drive.

The problems were reported in the US states of California, Washington, Texas, as well as in New York.

In Europe, German, Spanish ans British users reported the issues with Google Drive service.

According to the website Downdetector, a total of 5,609 reports of issues were registered by 6pm GMT.

Twitter users were quick to react to the accessibility issues of Google Drive, flooding the platform with memes and jokes.

