Netanyahu Says He is Going to 'Make History' With Trump - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has departed for Washington to discuss the upcoming US plan to settle the conflict between Israel and Palestine with US President Donald Trump on 28 January, hinting at the meeting's potential historic repercussions, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced.

"[On Sunday], I leave for Washington to stand alongside an American president, who is offering a plan, which I believe will advance our vital interests. Over the past three years, I have spoken countless times with President Trump, a huge friend of Israel, and with his staff, about our vital interests, our security, and our justice. I am going to meet with President Trump tomorrow. On Tuesday, together with him, we will make history", Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

On 23 January, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the White House would host both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the leader of the Israeli opposition Blue and White party and the former's main political rival, this week.

President Trump is also expected to unveil his so-called deal of the century that will set out the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The president also pledged that the plan would work, adding that his administration had briefly spoken to the Palestinian authorities on the topic.

The Palestinians became sceptical about the US' mediation role in settling their conflict with Israel after Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in late 2017.