Moscow Calls on Baghdad, Washington to Agree on Troop Withdrawal From Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington and Baghdad must come to a mutually acceptable agreement on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq amid rising tensions in the Middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"We always proceed from the fact that the issue of the presence of foreign troops on the territory of any country is decided primarily in the relationship between the authorities of this country and the state that sends these troops", Ryabkov said.

Three missiles landed on the territory of the US embassy late on 26 January, with one of the missiles hitting the embassy’s restaurant, Al Arabiya reported, citing security sources. Several people were reportedly injured. All personnel and people on the territory of the embassy were evacuated from the embassy by helicopter. Iraq's acting Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi pledged that those responsible for the attack would be punished.

The reports come less than a week after three rockets similarly hit the heavily fortified area without resulting in any casualties or substantial damages.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport.

American officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said earlier in the month that the United States would leave on its own terms.