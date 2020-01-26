UAE Ready to Offer China Support in Efforts to Curb Coronavirus Outbreak – Crown Prince

"We’re closely following the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We’re confident in their ability to overcome this crisis. The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus", the crown prince wrote on Twitter.
نتابع باهتمام جهود الحكومة الصينية لاحتواء انتشار فيروس " كورونا " .. نحن على ثقة بقدرة الصين الصديقة على تجاوز هذه الأزمة .. دولة الإمارات وفي إطار نهجها الانساني على استعداد لتقديم أشكال الدعم كافة للصين والتعاون مع المجتمع الدولي للتصدي لهذا الفيروس.— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 26, 2020
Earlier on the same day, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.
Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada have confirmed cases of infection in recent days.
