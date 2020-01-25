Trump, UK's Johnson Discuss Ensuring Security of Telecom Networks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about collaborating to boost the security of telecommunications networks, the White House said in a press release.

"The two leaders discussed important regional and bilateral issues, including working together to ensure the security of our telecommunications networks", the release said after the conversation on Friday.

On Thursday, Britain’s Guardian newspaper reported that China's Huawei may be allowed to participate in the United Kingdom's 5G network despite US warnings.

Later, the New York Times reported that the US government decided to postpone implementing a proposed rule change to further limit possible sales to Huawei. Unnamed sources in two US government agencies said the new regulation, which is intended to protect national security, may actually harm American industry, the report added.

In May 2019, the US government blacklisted Huawei over its suspected connections to Chinese intelligence and has pressured other countries to refrain from using Huawei’s equipment when adopting 5G network technology.

Both Beijing and Huawei have vehemently denied US accusations that Huawei’s telecommunications equipment may be designed to spy on foreign corporations and countries on behalf of the Chinese government.

Current regulations allow for shipping goods to Huawei if they contain less than 25 percent of US-made content. The new rule reduces the allowed portion to 10 percent, according to the report.