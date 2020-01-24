Tinder Dating App to Roll Out Panic Button and Safety Check-Ins

So far, one of the most popular dating apps, Tinder, has focused only on safety efforts aimed at monitoring abusive language and uploaded photos.

Tinder's parent company Match Group Inc. has teamed up with Noonlight - a safety platform that can trigger requests to emergency services, to enhance the app by allowing a user hit a panic button as well as receive a check-in.

The new feature will let users add information such as the time and details about the other person prior to the date. Then, if the user triggers an alert, Noonlight can share the information, along with the user’s real-time location, with emergency services.

This is Tinder's first step to look out for its users' real-time safety, as the company has been criticised for lacking safety measures in the wake of rising sexual assaults and crimes, often connected with the use of dating apps.

Previously, the company only had moderators who were looking into cases of abusive language and inappropriate photos.

The new feature will be available to US users at the end of January, while others will enjoy it in the coming months.