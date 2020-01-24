Soros Says Trump’s ‘Narcissism’ Turned into ‘Malignant Disease’ After Presidency

The Inside Philanthropy news website earlier named Hungarian-American billionaire and left-wing activist George Soros “Philanthropist of the Year” for pledging millions of dollars in support for “academic freedom” in Central Europe.

George Soros, billionaire activist and hedge fund manager, has slammed US President Donald Trump, calling him a “con man” and “narcissist” during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“When his fantasy of becoming president became a reality”, that narcissism became a pathology, Soros told journalists during the forum, as quoted by Fox News.

“This has turned his narcissism into a malignant disease”, the billionaire said, while calling the US president a “narcissist” who wanted “the world to revolve around him”.

The activist, who is the founder of the Open Society Foundations, also pledged to invest $1 billion in the Open Society University Network that would promote liberal values worldwide and potentially be built around Bard College in northern New York City and Soros’s Central European University, calling the initiative “the most important and enduring project” of his life.

“To demonstrate our commitment to OSUN, we are contributing $1 billion to it. But we can’t build a global network on our own; we will need partner institutions and supporters from all around the world to join us in this enterprise”, Soros was quoted as saying. “I consider OSUN the most important and enduring project of my life and I should like to see it implemented while I am still around”.

Donald Trump did not openly respond to Soros’s invective, however, during his Davos speech, the president praised his administration for improving air and water quality in the US, as well as for boosting the American manufacturing sector. Trump also took some time to slam climate change alarmists as “prophets of doom” predicting the “apocalypse”.

George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and some of his funding of initiatives have sparked numerous controversies around the world, leading to a ban of Soros-linked organisations in some countries, such as Russia.

The billionaire was also accused of financing the Central American migrant caravans on the southern US border and has repeatedly been criticised by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban for promoting increased migration to Europe and Hungary in particular, and thus putting “national security at risk”.