Chinese Authorities Release First Electron Microscopic Images of Deadly Coronavirus - Photo

The Chinese disease prevention authorities published on Friday electron microscopic images of the novel coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of 26 people and has managed to spread beyond China.
The Chinese disease prevention authority Friday released electron microscopic images and information of the first novel #coronavirus that Chinese experts had discovered. pic.twitter.com/EchRakBv0z— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 24, 2020
At the same time, the Wuhan University People’s Hospital has released an updated version of their guidelines on how to identify a patient infected with the new strain of coronavirus.
The guidance urges medical personnel and the general public to be aware of other "hidden signs" of infection that are not restricted to symptoms related to the respiratory system.
According to the updated information, several patients have exhibited completely different symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, and nausea. Some only showed signs of a headache at first, while others suffered from conjunctivitis.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand. However, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.
