Palestinian Authorities to Reject Trump’s Deal If Treaty Violates Int'l Law – Abbas Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Palestinian authorities will reject US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, known as the "deal of the century" if the proposed agreement violates international law, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh has said.

“If this deal is announced according to these rejected formulas, the leadership will announce a series of measures in which we safeguard our legitimate rights, and we will demand Israel to assume its full responsibilities as an occupying power”, Rudeineh said on late Thursday, as quoted by the news agency WAFA.

The spokesman once again called on Israel to end the occupation of the Palestinian territories seized in 1967 as well as to recognise the independence of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as the capital of the nation.

“We warn Israel and the American administration against crossing the red lines”, Rudeineh added.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that the White House would unveil the Middle East peace plan next week before a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scheduled for Tuesday.

The Palestinians became skeptical about Washington's role as a mediator in settling their conflict with Israel after Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in late 2017.