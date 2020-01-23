Moroccan-Belgian Escapee Teases Former Prison Guards With 'Hello From Thailand' Postcard

A group of five prisoners escaped Belgium prison last December, with three of them later recaptured nearby and another getting as far as the Netherlands before being detained. The final inmate, however, has so far evaded capture.

A prisoner who escaped from a Belgium prison has sent a brazen note of victory to his previous captors on Monday, as reported by The Brussels Times.

Former inmate Oualid Sekkaki, is believed to have sent a postcard to the management of Turnhout prison which reads: “Greetings from Thailand”.

“The letter was addressed to the three directors”, a guard at the prison told Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper.

“In the envelope was his prison badge and a postcard with [the words] ‘Greetings from Thailand'".

Sekkaki busted out from Turnhout prison last December and is so far the only inmate of a group who five escapees who has yet to be captured.

The group escaped on 19 December by climbing over the prison wall entering a getaway car waiting for them in a nearby street.

Four of those who escaped were later recaptured in the neighbourhood the following evening.

Sekkaki was serving time after being convicted of attempted home invasion and trafficking 25,000 tablets of ecstasy.

This is also not the first time a Sekkaki has fled prison custody.

In 2003 Oualid’s brother, Ashraf, who is known as the "escape king", escaped the very same Turnhout facility, as well as Bruges Prison, using a stolen helicopter in 2010.

The police issued a statement following the arrest, urging anyone who spots the escapees to contact them via emergency number 101.