Register
18:04 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Undated file photo of the doomed liner the S.S. Titanic. Salvage operators hope to raise a large chunk of the British liner, which sunk on it's maiden voyage 84 years ago, when it struck an iceberg in the north Atlantic. More than 1500 people died in the icy waters of the Atlantic when Titanic sank.

    'Pillaging, Pilfering the Wreck': Row Erupts Over US Company's Plans to 'Salvage' Titanic Treasures

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/103135/86/1031358610.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001231078115432-pillaging-pilfering-the-wreck-row-erupts-over-us-companys-plans-to-salvage-titanic-treasures/

    Earlier this week, reports came in that an American private firm aims to retrieve surviving artefacts from inside the rapidly decaying wreckage of the world’s most famous sunken ship – the Titanic, in defiance of a treaty penned between the United States and Britain to preserve the wreck.

    British politician Gavin Robinson has denounced plans by a US company to slice open the hull of the Titanic and salvage its priceless Marconi wireless radio, thus sidestepping a new landmark treaty between the US and UK to protect the wreck, 13,000 feet below the sea, reported The Telegraph.

    Robinson, a DUP MP for Belfast East, where the Titanic was built, likened the American firm RMS Titanic Inc’s intention to salvage artefacts from the Titanic and place them on display in Las Vegas to the actions of nefarious sea pirates, insisting their mission is no more than an attempt to “pilfer and pillage” the wreck.

    “I think it's important that we get behind the government and make sure that there are robust efforts in place that would frustrate the efforts of those who want to simply profiteer. The idea that a vested connection would warrant pilfering and pillaging what is essentially a tomb to the sacrifice to those who were aboard Titanic, I think it's entirely misguided.”

    The Titanic Row

    During a visit to Belfast on Tuesday, British Department for Transport and Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani announced that a new treaty, signed by the UK and US, will ensure the historic Titanic is treated with the “sensitivity and respect” that the wreck and her passengers deserve.

    The “momentous” treaty will give both countries the power to grant or deny licenses to companies to enter the remains and remove artefacts found outside the hull.

    The agreement was signed back in 2003, but has only just come into force following ratification by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in November 2019.

    RMS Titanic Inc lashed out at the ground-breaking agreement and said it plans to ignore as it cannot be enforced by US law.
    The company - a subsidiary of the Atlanta-based Premier Exhibitions - owns the sole salvage rights to the Titanic, after being awarded them in 1994.

    It has recovered more than 5,500 items from Titanic in eight expeditions in recent decades, ranging from fragments of the actual heavy metal structures of the vessel to personal items collected from the debris surrounding the wreck, some 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland.

    The firm now reportedly intends to remove a section of the deckhouse roof using underwater robots to facilitate its hunt for artefacts inside the ship. One of the most precious artefacts believed to be in the wreck is the wireless radio system by Guglielmo Marconi that the crew of the Titanic used to send out distress signals overnight on 14 April 1912.

    Download videoCopy linkGet code
    © RIA Novosti.
    New clear video images take of Titanic

    RMS Titanic Inc insists it seeks to preserve the relics on the wreck before they are lost forever, as the vessel is slowly but surely disappearing thanks to rust-munching bacteria.

    Back in 2010, Canadian researchers discovered that bacteria eating away at the ship’s iron may destroy it completely in 15 or 20 years.
    RMS Titanic Inc says it has been in contact with the relatives of those who perished in that tragic incident and has received blessings for the salvage mission.

    Vanessa Beecham, 59, and the great-niece of Edward Biggs who died on the Titanic's maiden voyage was quoted by the publication as saying:

    “If the wireless can be retrieved in a sensitive way, then they have my blessing.”

    Court documents from RMS Titanic Inc outlining the salvage mission were sent to the United States District Court in Eastern Virginia this week.

    “Without the recovery and conservation of these artifacts, the ability experience additional items would be limited to less than 150 people, an elite group who have the privilege and means to travel to the wreck site. The Company places the highest value of ensuring that any recovery is completed in a respectful and judicious manner taking into account the sensitivities of such actions,” it is said in the papers.

    Deadly Maritime Disaster

    The RMS Titanic was an Olympic-class passenger liner owned by British shipping company White Star Line and built at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

    Shortly before midnight on 14 April 1912, four days into its maiden voyage, the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank two hours and forty minutes later, early on 15 April 1912.

    The sinking resulted in the deaths of 1,517 of the 2,223 people on board, making it one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history.

    Titanic sinking
    © CC0
    Titanic sinking

    The wreck has long been deteriorating due to corrosion and deep ocean currents and, it has been suggested, in no small measure due to various expeditions.

    According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the hull and structure of the ship is likely to collapse within the next 40 years.

    Related:

    US Wreck Hunters Set to ‘Ignore’ UK Government in Quest for Titanic’s Treasures
    Tags:
    salvage, Titanic, Titanic, Titanic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse