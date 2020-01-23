German Chancellor Angela Merkel Delivers Speech at WEF 2020 in Davos - Video

The World Economic Forum is the largest annual gathering of heads of states, entrepreneurs, and other public figures. It was established in 1971 and is headquartered in Geneva.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is delivering a speech on the third day of the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos this Thursday.

This year’s World Economic Forum is being held in Davos from 22-25 January and is focused on global, regional, and industry agendas

