Memorial for Victims of Siege of Leningrad is Inaugurated in Jerusalem - Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the opening ceremony and deliver a speech in memory of the people killed in what is known to be one of the longest and deadliest sieges in history.

A memorial dedicated to the victims of the Siege of Leningrad was inaugurated in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The event is part of the The Fifth World Holocaust Forum taking place at the Yad Vashem remembrance centre on Thursday. The forum marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp; organisers have declared a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

