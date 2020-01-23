Italy's Conte Cancels Davos Speech Due to Urgent Cabinet Meeting - Press Office

DAVOS (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has canceled his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos due to urgent meetings at home after the head of one of the ruling coalition parties resigned, Conte's press office said on Thursday.

"He [Conte] will stay in Rome to attend urgent meetings ahead of a cabinet session in the evening," a representative of the press office said.

Luigi Di Maio announced earlier this week he was stepping down as the leader of Five Star Movement, although he would retain his position as Italy's foreign minister.

The 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is held in the Swiss resort village of Davos from 21-24 January, focuses on environmental issues more than ever before, with organizers setting up the event to be fully carbon neutral and thus among the most sustainable international summits ever held, and call on attending companies to move their business models toward greener choices.

Apart from environmental and business concerns, geopolitical issues are high on the agenda, as it at every forum. This year, tensions in the Middle East, developments in Libya and Syria, the US-China trade dispute, Brexit and the approaching presidential election in the United States are among the core topics.