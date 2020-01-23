Putin and Netanyahu Meet in Jerusalem Ahead of World Holocaust Forum - Video

The expected topics of discussion include issues pertaining to the Russian-Israeli trade and economic affairs as well as the international and regional agenda with a focus on the Middle East and escalation of tensions around Iran, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem. The talks come ahead of the 5th World Holocaust Forum taking place in Yad Vashem remembrance center.

This year's forum will be held under the motto "Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism."

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.