Australia Lоses Contact With Air Tanker Working in Bushfires Area

The bushfires have been ravaging in Australia since September 2019, and have reportedly burned an estimated 15.6 million acres of land, claimed at least 29 lives, destroyed more than 2,000 houses, and killed over 1 billion animals.

The Australian Rural Fire Service has lost contact with a large air tanker that was operating in the Snowy Monaro area, the NSW Rural Fire Service reported.

The body assumes that the aircraft suffered a crash. The authorities are now conducting a search with the help of helicopters.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a serious incident involving an aircraft in southern NSW this afternoon.

Contact was lost with a Large Air Tanker which was working in the Snowy Monaro area.

Many areas of New South Wales have continued to suffer from the bushfires, which are considered some of the most devastating in the history of Australia.

As fires are ravaging across New South Wales, Canberra airport has been shut due to the emergency, the authorities say.

In some places, the fires have become so furious that it is almost impossible to put them down from the air.