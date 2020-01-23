Register
07:20 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)

    Fifth World Holocaust Forum to Begin on Thursday in Jerusalem

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105594/03/1055940318.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001231078109669-fifth-world-holocaust-forum-to-begin-on-thursday-in-jerusalem/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Fifth World Holocaust Forum will begin on January 23, with dozens of world leaders coming to the city of Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp and declare zero-tolerance against antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

    Auschwitz was opened by the Nazis in 1940 and remained operational until the end of World War II. It was the largest concentration camp, where around 1.4 million people were killed before it was liberated by the Soviet Army in January 1945. The site of the former camp was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979. It is now a symbol of the Holocaust.

    The event, hosted by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, is organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, established in 2005 after the First International Holocaust Forum in the Polish capital of Krakow. The foundation aims to combat the rise of antisemitism across the globe, as well as racism, xenophobia, and other forms of intolerance and bigotry.

    This year's forum will be held under the motto "Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism."

    The forum will begin at about 13:10 with an address by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, while the memorial ceremony will start at 15:10 with Holocaust survivors Rose Moskowitz and Colette Avital lighting a memorial torch followed by the heads of delegations laying wreaths at the monument to the Warsaw Ghetto uprising at the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

    The foundation lists 47 high-ranking officials, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, US Vice President Michael Pence, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier among the forum's participants. The Russian president is scheduled to speak at the event.

    According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin had to cut his visit to Israel to one day due to the recent change of Russia's government, with the Israeli authorities showing full understanding. This, however, will not present an issue as all key events of the forum are scheduled for Thursday.

    Prior to the forum, the world leaders wrote letters expressing their deep and ardent commitment to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive as well as fight antisemitism. Their statements have been gathered into a book that will be presented to the forum's participants.

    The Holocaust refers to the period from 1933, when Adolf Hitler assumed the position of German chancellor, to 1945, the year the Second World War ended. It involves the mass persecution and murder of German and European Jewry, culminating in the ethnic cleansing program dubbed as the "Final Solution to the Jewish Question,’" which involved Jews being relocated to ghettos, concentration and extermination camps where they were either murdered or died from malnutrition, disease, hunger, and inhumane treatment. Six million Jews died over the course of that tragic period.

    Related:

    Zelensky to Attend World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem But 'Not Invited to Speak'
    Trump Attorney Giuliani Claims 'He’s More of a Jew Than Horrible Holocaust Survivor Soros'
    ‘Vulgarization of Holocaust’: ‘Secret Hitler’ Prompts Jewish Group to Slam Amazon Australia
    Tags:
    Jerusalem, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Holocaust victims, Holocaust, xenophobia, antisemitism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse