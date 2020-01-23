Israel, EAEU May Sign Free Trade Deal in 2021

“We seriously discussed provisions of the free trade agreement between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union. We are satisfied to note that the talks have already reached significant progress and are on the finish line. We should try to complete them by the end of 2020 to sign the agreement in 2021. If we manage to do that, we can count on a significant trade increase because, according to our estimations, such a move will significantly boost the business activity”, Elkin said.
On Wednesday, co-chairs of the Russian-Israeli Intergovernmental Commission held a meeting ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Israel.
The EAEU was established in 2014 by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the member countries.
