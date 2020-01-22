Trudeau, Erdogan Agree on Need to De-Escalate Tensions in Middle East

TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed recent developments in the Middle East, including the need to de-escalate tensions in the region, according to a readout of their conversation.

"The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East and agreed on the need for de-escalation and dialogue in order to reduce tensions and promote peace and stability in the region," the readout said on Wednesday.

Trudeau and Erdogan also discussed the recent Ukrainian airplane crash in Iran that claimed the lives of 57 Canadian nationals and 29 permanent residents. Trudeau expressed gratitude to Erdogan for his ongoing help in the wake of the tragedy, including the transit of victims' families through Turkey.

The two leaders agreed on the need for a full, credible and transparent investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian airplane.

Canada and other states have repeatedly called for de-escalation after the United States assassinated top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad. The killing prompted Iran to conduct ballistic missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing US and NATO-allied troops, including Canadians.