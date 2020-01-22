Register
20:41 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Macron Snaps, Yells at Israeli Police During Jerusalem Visit – Video

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    World
    Get short URL
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107810/66/1078106680.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001221078106704-macron-snaps-yells-at-israeli-police-during-jerusalem-visit--video-/

    France’s head of state is just one of dozens of foreign leaders visiting Israel for a two-day event commemorating the Holocaust and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has been caught on camera flying off the handle at his Israeli security detail after entering a French-administered church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

    “We know perfectly everybody knows the rules. I don’t like what you did in front of me. Go outside,” Macron said, pointing and gesturing with his hand to one of his Israeli police officers to leave the premises.

    “I’m sorry, you know the rules. Nobody has to provoke nobody,” Macron continued.

    Telling an officer beside him that he appreciated their help during the tour of the city, Macron urged police to respect the rules “as they are for centuries,” adding that “they will not change with me, I can tell you.”

    It’s not immediately clear what sparked the incident, which took place at the entrance of the Church of Saint Anne. The ancient medieval-era Catholic church, situated in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, belongs to the French government, and is administered by Catholic missionaries. The Church was presented to French King Napoleon III by Sultan Abdulmejid I of the Ottoman Empire in 1856.

    French commentators immediately recalled a similar incident which took place in 1996, when then-President Jacques Chirac had an eerily similar altercation with Israeli security agents as they pressed him to ‘move on’ from the church. Chirac called the incident a “provocation,” threatened to cancel his trip, and refused to enter the shrine until Israeli security forces left the church. That incident too was caught on tape.

    Macron, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, is also expected to speak at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. The French president is one of just a handful of world leaders invited to speak at the event, joining Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prince Charles, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Israeli President Reven Rivlin. The leaders of 47 countries are slated to take part in the two-day event, with 10,000 police officers deployed to provide security.

    Related:

    French Security Forces Evacuate Macron From Theater Besieged by Protesters – Reports
    Emmanuel Macron's Wife Explains Why French President May Look Arrogant to Others
    Macron Says France Won't Change Its Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse