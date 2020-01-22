Russia Developing Vaccine Against Coronavirus Detected in China - Head of Consumer Welfare Agency

Earlier, it was confirmed that the death toll from the new coronavirus in China rose to 9 and that 473 more people remained in hospital.

Russia is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus detected in China, the head of the Russian Consumer Welfare Agency said.

This comes amid the continuing spread of the new coronavirus which was first detected in China earlier this month and has already claimed the lives of nine people; over 400 others are currently in hospital.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday amid fears that the new virus may turn into a pandemic.

According to China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is transmitted from person to person through coughing or sneezing.

In 2002, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that also emerged from China, killed 800 people around the globe.