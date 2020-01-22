Macron Says France Won't Change Its Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Tehran has stated that its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be reviewed after the EU nations announced earlier in the month that they would initiate a dispute resolution mechanism under the Iranian nuclear deal.
Following the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, France's President Emmanuel Macron stated that Paris won't change its stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, adding that France is determined Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.
"In the current context, France is determined that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, but also that we avoid all military escalation in the region," Macron said.
Last week, France, the UK, and Germany - signatories to the JCPOA nuclear deal, confirmed that they had initiated a dispute mechanism that could see the sanctions against Iran reinstated. The move comes amid Iran's gradual scale-back on its commitments under the deal, prompted by the US unilateral withdrawal from it in 2018.
Tehran condemned the decision that was made amid reports that US President Donald Trump threatened the European nations with slamming car tariffs for the lack of action against Tehran.
