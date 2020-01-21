Colombia Adopts New Terrorist Lists, Including Hezbollah Cells

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Colombia has adopted new lists of terrorists, which include members of Hezbollah and the Daesh* terrorist group, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced after a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Colombia has adopted lists of terrorist groups and individuals from the European Union and the US, which will allow timely detection of members of cells such as Hezbollah, Daesh* and Al Qaeda*. We call for the harmonization of these databases between our countries", Duque wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Colombia adoptó listas de personas y grupos terroristas de Unión Europea y EE.UU., que permitirá detectar oportunamente miembros de células como Hezbollah, Estado Islámico y Al Qaeda. Hacemos llamado a que se armonicen estas bases de datos entre países. #LuchaContraElTerrorismo pic.twitter.com/bCUduMqPVM — Iván Duque (@IvanDuque) January 20, 2020

Pompeo said on Twitter that he had a "great" meeting in Bogota on Monday with Duque and Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum. The talks were dedicated to the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in the region.

"We applaud the announcements of Colombia, Honduras, and Guatemala to designate Iran-backed Hizballah a terrorist organization. It and other transnational terrorist groups remain active in the region. The US continues to rally international support to counter these threats", Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

We applaud the announcements of Colombia, Honduras, and Guatemala to designate #Iran-backed #Hizballah a terrorist organization. It and other transnational terrorist groups remain active in the region. The U.S. continues to rally international support to counter these threats. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Guatemala’s new President Alejandro Giammattei announced that his country was planning to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS) and Al Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.