Canada Urges Other Countries to Keep UN ‘Afloat’ Amid Liquidity Crisis

TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada is doing its part to keep the United Nations ‘afloat’ and is urging other nations to follow suit amid a worsening liquidity crisis at the international governing body, Canada’s mission to the UN said on Tuesday.

"The #LiquidityCrisis is no joke. That’s why [Canada] is helping to keep the @UN afloat," Canada’s mission said on its verified Twitter account. "We are proud to have paid our 2020 Regular Budget contribution in full, on time and without conditions. All Member States need to do their part!"

On Jan 16, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the UN's entire program of work and the approval of budget risk being underfunded in 2020 unless all member states pay their yearly dues promptly and in full.

In October, Guterres announced that the world’s body was facing a severe budget crisis due to many member states’ failure to pay their regular annual dues.

Following the announcement, the Secretariat put in place a set of measures, such as restricting the travel of UN staff, shutting down some escalators, limiting heating and air-conditioning services and adjusting hire practices among others in UN main offices in New York, Vienna, Geneva and Nairobi to curtail spending.