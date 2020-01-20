Turkey Rejects EU Coordination in Libyan Peace Process – Erdogan

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey does not want the European Union to coordinate the Libyan peace process, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, adding that there is the United Nations to play that role.

"It would be wrong for the EU to enter this process as a coordinator when there is the UN. We opposed this during bilateral talks," Erdogan was quoted as saying to reporters by A Haber news channel after returning to Ankara from Berlin.

Turkey supports the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli and has promised to send its troops to fend off forces loyal to eastern-based General Khalifa Haftar. World leaders agreed at the conference that foreign meddling in Libya must stop.

World leaders agreed at last Sunday’s Berlin conference on Libyan peace to uphold the arms embargo and push rival factions to a permanent ceasefire. The forum has been described by many as the EU trying to get into a position of leverage in the conflict.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels earlier on Monday that the bloc's participation in the Libyan peace process would be clarified during the meeting.