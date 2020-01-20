EU Plans to Expand Sanctions on Turkey Over Illegal Gas Drilling in the Mediterranean - Borrell

This comes after Turkey resumed gas exploration drilling in the Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus last week amid conflicting claims between Ankara and Cyprus over the extent of their maritime economic zones.

The foreign ministers of 28 EU members states have instructed the Council of Europe to prepare new sanctions against Turkish businesses and individuals responsible for carrying out gas drilling off Cyprus, the EU foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell said after the EU's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

Last week, Turkey resumed gas exploration drilling off Cyprus, referring to rights allegedly held by Turkish Cypriots to the maritime zone based on a license agreement reached in 2011 between Turkish Petroleum and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The international community views it as part of the Republic of Cyprus under Turkish occupation while Ankara considers it a fully-fledged state.

