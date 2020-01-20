Register
20 January 2020
    Good Night MH370

    Round Two? Investigator Reportedly Intends to Travel to Possible Resting Place of MH370

    © CC BY 2.0 / thierry ehrmann / Good Night MH370 DDC_0046
    Despite the fact that plenty of theories about what happened to MH370 emerged during the years following the plane's disappearance, the airliner's ultimate fate remains unknown to this day.

    An amateur investigator named Jackie Wilson announced his intent to try and reach the alleged crash site of the Malaysian Airlines airliner that vanished in 2014, which he and his brother Ian previously spotted on Google Maps, the Daily Star reports.

    According to the newspaper, in 2018 the Wilson brothers have already made one attempt to travel to the place where the missing airliner's remains may or may not be located, deep in the jungles of Cambodia, but ultimately failed to reach their destination.

    "It was so dangerous, every time we came to a river, where the waterfall would be crossing, it might only be 10 metres the other side but you've got no idea how deep it is, it's about a foot deep and it goes up past your thighs", Ian reminisced. "There was one point where we on this really sharp incline, and the ground underneath Jack started to go, and he dived and ended up on a tree branch, and when you're carrying 15kg on your back, it might have been a different score if it was me. He was hanging on at one point, if he hadn't have dived and hung onto that branch, he would have had a pretty steep fall".

    He also remarked that he's eager to return to the jungle again, “but it's just money”, adding that he experienced certain health problems the last time he was in Cambodia.

    "I hope to go again, months after I was like, 'I'm up for going again', definitely want to do this again but it's just the money. I'd be getting on the internet, contacting people. I was just let down on stuff, now what, I've done all that work", he said.

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens with 239 passengers and crew on board on March 8, 2014, during a handover from Malaysian to Vietnamese air traffic controllers while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

    And while there's plenty of theories about what happened to the airliner out there, the ultimate fate of MH370 remains unknown to this day.

