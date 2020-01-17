Register
20:17 GMT +317 January 2020
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces new sanctions on Iran in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2020.

    Pompeo Says US Actions With Respect to Russia Unlikely to Change With Government Reshuffle

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    The Russian government announced its resignation on 15 January following President Vladimir Putin's address to the parliament, in which he revealed major changes to the country's domestic policies and even to the constitution. The new prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, was appointed the following day, but he is yet to assemble a new cabinet.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated in an interview with radio host Tony Katz that little will change in regards to how Washington treats Russia, even in the light of recent events.

    "I want to evaluate how this all plays out, but from our perspective […] our actions with respect to Russia aren’t likely to change as a result of some shuffling that takes place in the Russian Government", Pompeo said.

    Pompeo further noted that the US will continue to act out of its own needs and interests when it comes to its relations with Russia, bringing up the decision to ditch the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty as an example.

    His statement comes as Russia’s new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was appointed on 16 January following the resignation of the previous government led by Dmitry Medvedev. The former PM resigned following the announcement of major changes to Russia’s domestic policies by President Vladimir Putin, noting that these would need a new government in order to be implemented.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with the Russian government members
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
    Russian Foreign Policy Won't Change After Cabinet Reshuffle - Foreign Ministry

    The new head of the Russian government is yet to announce his picks for ministerial posts, but the old ministers are so far continuing to perform their duties.

    Mikhail Mishustin, US-Russian relations, US-Russia relations, US, Russia, Mike Pompeo
