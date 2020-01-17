IOC, IPC Intervene in WADA-RUSADA Case in Sports Arbitration Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday filed intervention as the third party in the doping litigation case involving the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"Today, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee filed a notice of intervention in the CAS case of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency," the IPC said in a statement.

"The purpose of this intervention is not to intervene in the assessment of the consequences or sanctions by CAS. The only purpose of this intervention is limited to the interest of the IOC and the IPC that the pronounced sanctions are clear, leave no room for any interpretation and can be applied without any further procedures," the statement said.

On 9 December, WADA unanimously voted to ban Russian athletes from competing in major sporting events under the Russian flag for the next four years, also banning the country from hosting major tournaments , and labelling the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Ten days later, the RUSADA's Supervisory Board announced that it had decided to disagree with WADA's ruling, made over Russia's alleged manipulations of athlete's test results.