Johnson's Statements on JCPOA Future Derail Effort to Save Deal - Russian Deputy FM

VIENNA (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statements on the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) derail efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We see such signals as creating extra problems for the effort to save the nuclear deal in the form that it was signed back in 2015. The fact that such comments were made almost simultaneously with the actions of the 'European trio', who announced their interest in activating the dispute resolution mechanism under paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, only gives us extra ground to suspect our British colleagues of playing a double game and of in fact working on someone else's agenda, more specifically Washington's agenda", Ryabkov said.

He also said that despite the UK's claims of being committed to the JCPOA, no practical changes have been seen.

Commenting on a decision by the EU three to launch the dispute resolution mechanism, Ryabkov noted that there will be no chance to save the JCPOA if the mechanism is finally launched.

"Russia is making efforts to prevent a further escalation. If the dispute resolution mechanism is launched, this will not lead to the problem being resolved but to escalation and further division between the JCPOA's participants. In this case, there will be no chance to save the nuclear deal", Ryabkov said.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Trump to replace the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) , also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with his own new pact to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The US president responded by tweeting that he had agreed with Johnson on a “Trump deal”.

Following the proposal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected the idea as a “strange" offer, pointing the finger at the US president over his failure to deliver on his promises.