Macron Announces Charles De Gaulle Carrier Will be Sent to Help French Military Ops in Middle East

The statement comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that the US’ NATO allies do more in terms of their involvement into Middle Eastern affairs. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg agreed with Trump's view after tensions between the US and Iran put the region on the verge of war in January 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the country's Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier strike group will be deployed to the Levant between January and April 2020 in order to aid French military Operation Chammal in the Middle East. The operation was originally launched in 2014 to halt the expansion of Daesh* and to support the Iraqi military in its fight against the group.

The president also noted that following the Middle East deployment, the carrier strike group will move on to new deployments in the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia