IrAero Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport

Emergency services reported no injuries or aircraft damage, ascertaining the jet had landed on a non-operational flight strip.

An IrAero plane, a Superjet 100, en route from Sabetta, the Tyumen Oblast, Russia, has conducted an emergency landing near the international airport Domodedovo in Moscow, a representative for the local emergency services said in a statement.

No casualties were reported, and the plane sustained no damage, according to preliminary data.

Фото с места ЧП:



SSJ 100 а/к ИрАэро, выполнявший чартерный рейс (SU95) из Сабетты(SBT) в Домодедово(DME) экстренно сел на 3-ю строящуюся полосу в Домодедово.



В настоящий момент проводится эвакуация пассажиров, пострадавших нет. pic.twitter.com/aO9AfjQsbS — Добряк (@DOBRYAC12) January 16, 2020

The Superjet 100 landed on a flight strip which hadn't yet been brought into service.

The Federal Air Transport Agency, also known as Rosaviatsiya, in charge of civil aviation in Russia, has kick-started investigation into what it referred to as the "serious landing incident."

The people on board and their luggage were transfered to the terminal.

According to the airline's press service, the jet was totally in operating order,