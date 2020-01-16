Haftar Agrees to Take Part in Berlin Conference on Libya - LNA Official

The Libyan National Army’s (LNA) Moral Guidance Department head, Brig. Gen. Khalid Al-Mahjoub, confirmed to on Thursday that the LNA’s head, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, would participate in the Berlin conference on Libya.
"With God’s help ... This means we must attend [it]. He will, but we have not yet officially announced it," Al-Mahjoubsaid, when asked if he could confirm Haftar’s presence at the conference.
On Monday, Haftar met with Libya's UN-recognised Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj in Moscow for talks mediated by Russia and Turkey.
Following the failed talks, Germany said that it would host Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday. Besides the heads of the conflicting sides, Germany has invited representatives of Russia, the US, the UK, France, China, Turkey and the UAE.
