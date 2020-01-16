Syria Should Serve as Example to Prevent Attempts to Decide Fate of the Region From Abroad - Lavrov

On Wednesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters that Ankara wished to discuss with Moscow the creation of a safe zone in the Idlib Province of Syria.

The terrorist threat in Syria has been averted and the country should serve as an example to prevent reckless attempts to decide the fate of the region from abroad, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

Lavrov is currently on a visit to Uzbekistan, which is the last stop within his Asian tour that also included Sri Lanka and India.

The acting foreign minister is expected to discuss global matters, including the problematic of Central Asia, Afghanistan, Middle East and North Africa, and cooperation within international cooperation.

