Zarif Says E3 'Sold Out' Iran Nuclear Deal to Avoid New Trump Tariffs: 'You Only Whet His Appetite'

Commenting on recent revelations by The Washington Post that the Trump administration has threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on European cars from Germany, France, and Britain if they refuse to condemn Tehran's actions, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the EU three have sold out the remnants of the JCPOA to avoid being penalised.
Appeasement confirmed.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 16 января 2020 г.
E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs.
It won't work my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?
If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead. But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground.
YOU DON'T HAVE IT. pic.twitter.com/tePZhN2E4X
The foreign minister's comment comes amid Donald Trump's earlier threat to impose a 25% levy on foreign cars, including those from the EU, citing alleged threats to US national security.
E3 Activate Dispute Resolution Mechanism Amid Iran's Backtrack on Its Commitments
On Tuesday, France, Great Britain, and Germany confirmed that they had launched the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism, which was created in order to deal with possible violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), concluded between Iran, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and Germany in 2015. The agreement was set to pressure Iran to considerably limit its nuclear programme and eliminate its stockpile of medium- and low-enriched uranium in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.
Several days prior to the announcement of activation of the dispute resolution mechanism, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement that they remained committed to the JCPOA and urged Tehran to cancel all measures that do not comply with the Iran nuclear deal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also recently said that it was up to Europe to decide whether Iran nuclear deal would still remain in place following the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism.
All comments
Show new comments (0)