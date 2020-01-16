Zarif Says E3 'Sold Out' Iran Nuclear Deal to Avoid New Trump Tariffs: 'You Only Whet His Appetite'

According to a Wednesday report by The Washington Post, the Trump administration quietly threatened last week to impose tariffs on key European nations, just before they officially accused Iran of breaching the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Commenting on recent revelations by The Washington Post that the Trump administration has threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on European cars from Germany, France, and Britain if they refuse to condemn Tehran's actions, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the EU three have sold out the remnants of the JCPOA to avoid being penalised.

Appeasement confirmed.



E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs.



It won't work my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?



If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead. But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground.



YOU DON'T HAVE IT. pic.twitter.com/tePZhN2E4X — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 16 января 2020 г.

The foreign minister's comment comes amid Donald Trump's earlier threat to impose a 25% levy on foreign cars, including those from the EU, citing alleged threats to US national security.

E3 Activate Dispute Resolution Mechanism Amid Iran's Backtrack on Its Commitments

On Tuesday, France, Great Britain, and Germany confirmed that they had launched the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism, which was created in order to deal with possible violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), concluded between Iran, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and Germany in 2015. The agreement was set to pressure Iran to considerably limit its nuclear programme and eliminate its stockpile of medium- and low-enriched uranium in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

Several days prior to the announcement of activation of the dispute resolution mechanism, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement that they remained committed to the JCPOA and urged Tehran to cancel all measures that do not comply with the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran has recently scrapped its remaining limitations under the JCPOA following the assassination of its top military commander Qasem Soleimani by the US drone strike on 3 January. Tehran has already been gradually reducing its commitments under the JCPOA since May 2019 following Washington's unilateral pullout of the treaty one year earlier and imposition of energy and banking sanctions on the state, but Iranian officials have still been calling on other signatories to the treaty to honour their obligations under the JCPOA and shield Iran from the US sanctions but to no avail.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also recently said that it was up to Europe to decide whether Iran nuclear deal would still remain in place following the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism.