Moscow Says Berlin Conference Will Urge All States to Fulfil Arms Embargo on Libya

The UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Libya in February 2011 which relates to the supply of arms and military equipment to and from Libya.

The Libya conference in Berlin will urge all states to abide by the arms embargo on Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the media adviser for the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj said that the latter would take part in the upcoming conference in Germany.

A conference on the Libyan crisis settlement will be held in Berlin on 19 January, featuring delegates of Russia, the US, the UK, France, China, Turkey and the UAE.

It will come days after the Moscow talks on Libya failed to result in an open-ended ceasefire. The GNA's head Sarraj signed the agreement, while his rival, Khalifa Haftar of the LNA, did not and instead asked for more time to decide on the matter.

