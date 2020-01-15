Ukrainian Prosecutor General Says He Asked Iran to Give Kiev Black Boxes From Crashed Plane

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military on 8 January, soon after departing from Tehran.

Ukraine's prosecutor's office said that had asked Iran to provide Kiev with the flight recorders from the Boeing which was shot down near Tehran.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of flight recorders to the Ukrainian law enforcers from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, which operated Tehran-Kiev flight PS752 and was shot down by Iranian military," the office said in a Telegram channel.

The office said that Ukraine is taking every concievable measure to ensure the proper decryption of the flight recorders and preserve evidence in the investigation of the circumstances of the crash.

Last week, a Boeing 737-800 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from Tehran's major international airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT). Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.

On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation to Iran's massive attack against Iraqi bases housing US military personnel.

Iranian officials have expressed regret for the accident, and government spokesman Ali Rabiei announced on Monday that President Hassan Rouhani is following up on a number of issues related to the crash.