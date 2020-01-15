Register
04:05 GMT +315 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo illustration shows a Chinese 100 yuan note (C) and US 100 notes in Beijing on January 14, 2020

    US, China Have Not Agreed on Future Tariff Reductions - Joint Statement

    © AFP 2019 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    World
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107803/03/1078030380.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001151078039004-us-china-have-not-agreed-on-future-tariff-reductions---joint-statement/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and China have not reached an agreement on reducing tariffs in the future although the two countries signed their landmark Phase One trade deal on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

    "There are no other oral or written agreements between the United States and China on these matters, and there is no agreement for future reduction in tariffs," the statement said, quoted by Business Insider.

    On Wednesday, Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are scheduled to sign at the White House the 86-page Phase One trade agreement.

    At last count, the Trump administration had imposed tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese products, while China had imposed tariffs on $185 billion worth of US goods.

    Mnuchin and Lighthizer said in the statement that the details of the Phase One trade agreement would be made public at Wednesday’s signing ceremony. The only component of the agreement that will not be made public is a confidential annex with specific purchase amounts, they said, because it could influence market behavior.

    US media reported earlier that the United States could lower some tariffs if China was found to be in compliance with the terms of the Phase One trade agreement.

    The White House, Treasury Department and US Trade Representative’s Office declined to confirm whether a review has been set for the fall, the statement said.

    As part of the Phase-One trade agreement, China will tighten intellectual property rules, increase agricultural purchases and open up its financial sector.

    In return, the Trump administration agreed to cut a 15 percent tariff rate in half for $110 billion worth of products targeted in September, as well as delay planned escalations.

    US Stocks

    Stocks on Wall Street hit record highs before closing mixed on reports and consequent confirmation that Trump will keep US tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese imports even after the two countries sign the trade deal.

    The S&P 500, the top barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, settled down 0.2 percent at 3,283 on Tuesday after racing to a record high of 3,295 earlier.

    The index gave back gains after media outlets quoted senior US officials saying the administration had no immediate plans to lift the tariffs on China after the Phase One deal is signed between the two nations on Wednesday.

    The S&P 500’s record high earlier on Monday came on investor optimism about the Phase One trade deal and also strong quarterly earnings posted by major US banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup.

    The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.2 percent at 9,251 after an earlier record high of 9,298. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street’s broadest equities barometer, bucked the trend on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Dow closed up 0.1 percent at 28,940 after a record high of 29,054, earlier in the session.

    The Dow gained 23 percent in 2019 for its best performance in two years, up 1.4 percent for 2020.

    Related:

    Will China-US Trade Deal Help Global Economy Recover?
    US Treasury Drops Currency Manipulator Designation for China
    China, US Agree to Hold Semiannual Talks on Reforms Apart from Trade Deal – Reports
    US Treasury Secretary Says China Commitments to Trade Deal Not Changed in Translation - Reports
    Tags:
    trade war, trade deal, tariffs, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse