Canadians 'Begin to Chafe' Over Possible Price of Megxit, Author Reportedly Claims

The prospects of forking over a lump sum of money every year to ensure the safety of the British royals when they stay in the country does not sit well with Canadians, according to the author.

It appears that the decision of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to reconsider their role in the British monarchy has already sent ripples across Canada where the couple may end up moving to, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, Canadian author and columnist Mark Steyn claimed that his compatriots are “already beginning to chafe” about the possibility of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settling in Canada, due to concerns about the potential need to foot the bill to protect the royals, estimated at about $1.7 million annually.

"Right now, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Mounties, are going to have to pick up the half-million-dollar tab for Harry and Meghan's security costs in Canada. People are already beginning to chafe under that", he said.

News of this development comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while Canadians are “very supportive” of the idea of the royals living in Canada, there are 'lots of discussions to have' on the matter.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intent to step down as senior members of the British Monarchy, triggering a row that was unofficially nicknamed "Megxit".